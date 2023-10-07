Altus Power Inc (NYSE:AMPS) Stock Has Fallen -28.83% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

In last trading session, Altus Power Inc (NYSE:AMPS) saw 1.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.64 trading at $0.27 or 6.18% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $737.71M. That closing price of AMPS’s stock is at a discount of -153.66% from its 52-week high price of $11.77 and is indicating a premium of 12.07% from its 52-week low price of $4.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.15 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Altus Power Inc (AMPS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.