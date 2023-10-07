After A -18.65% Drop In Share Price, Is AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) A Better Trade Than Others?

In last trading session, AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) saw 16.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.11 trading at -$0.03 or -18.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.54M. That closing price of AGRI’s stock is at a discount of -1427.27% from its 52-week high price of $1.68 and is indicating a premium of 27.27% from its 52-week low price of $0.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.81 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.10 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (AGRI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.