Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Climbs 77.12% In 2023; Are Investors Attracted By Its $38.64 Price?

In last trading session, Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) saw 6.64 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $38.64 trading at -$5.57 or -12.60% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.11B. That closing price of AEHR’s stock is at a discount of -40.01% from its 52-week high price of $54.10 and is indicating a premium of 64.1% from its 52-week low price of $13.87. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.71 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.03 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -12.60%, in the last five days AEHR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $38.64 price level, adding 19.97% to its value on the day. Aehr Test Systems’s shares saw a change of 92.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.45% in past 5-day. Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) showed a performance of -22.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.84 million shares which calculate 6.11 days to cover the short interests.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Aehr Test Systems is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 40.36% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 76.27% while that of industry is -6.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 37.50% in the current quarter and calculating 87.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 58.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $23.2 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $28.01 million in the next quarter that will end on Feb 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 90.24% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 77.12% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

AEHR Dividends

Aehr Test Systems is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 03 and January 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 68.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 68.13% institutions for Aehr Test Systems that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at AEHR for having 1.83 million shares of worth $75.51 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 6.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 1.46 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $60.15 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.88 million shares of worth $36.4 million or 3.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.85 million shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $27.98 million in the company or a holder of 2.95% of company’s stock.