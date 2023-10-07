2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) Shares Rebounded 24.75% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In last trading session, 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) saw 1.22 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.39. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.00 trading at -$0.15 or -3.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $200.96M. That closing price of TSVT’s stock is at a discount of -339.0% from its 52-week high price of $17.56 and is indicating a premium of 24.75% from its 52-week low price of $3.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.71 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.33 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For 2seventy bio Inc (TSVT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.86. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.99 in the current quarter.