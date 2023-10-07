12-Month Price Target For Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Now Sits At $21.00

In last trading session, Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) saw 9.14 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.10 trading at -$0.11 or -0.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.20B. That closing price of LEVI’s stock is at a discount of -47.71% from its 52-week high price of $19.35 and is indicating a premium of 2.44% from its 52-week low price of $12.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.23 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.92. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.47 in the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.83%, in the last five days LEVI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $13.10 price level, adding 4.59% to its value on the day. Levi Strauss & Co.’s shares saw a change of -15.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.53% in past 5-day. Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) showed a performance of -5.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.19 million shares which calculate 5.53 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.03 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.28% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $21.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -60.31% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 0.76% for stock’s current value.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Levi Strauss & Co. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -13.47% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -25.33% while that of industry is -5.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 38.20% in the current quarter and calculating 23.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.7 billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.71 billion in the next quarter that will end on Feb 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 14.38% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -27.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.30%.

LEVI Dividends

Levi Strauss & Co. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)’s Major holders