With 33.02% From The Low, Is Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ:CLOV) Up For More Gains?

In last trading session, Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ:CLOV) saw 1.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.06 trading at $0.01 or 0.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $513.95M. That closing price of CLOV’s stock is at a discount of -75.47% from its 52-week high price of $1.86 and is indicating a premium of 33.02% from its 52-week low price of $0.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.02 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.65 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $Clover Health Investments, Corp in the current quarter.

Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ:CLOV) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.95%, in the last five days CLOV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/29/23 when the stock touched $1.06 price level, adding 4.54% to its value on the day. Clover Health Investments Corp’s shares saw a change of 14.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.75% in past 5-day. Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ:CLOV) showed a performance of -19.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.37 million shares which calculate 6 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.73 to the stock, which implies a rise of 38.73% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.90 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -183.02% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 15.09% for stock’s current value.

Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Clover Health Investments Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 30.49% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 30.26% while that of industry is 13.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 42.49% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.10%.

CLOV Dividends

Clover Health Investments Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 06 and November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.61% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 31.74 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 34.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 31.74% institutions for Clover Health Investments Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at CLOV for having 31.43 million shares of worth $28.2 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 8.85 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.94 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 10.28 million shares of worth $9.22 million or 2.59% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.15 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $8.21 million in the company or a holder of 2.30% of company’s stock.