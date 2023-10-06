With 20.44% Distance From Low, Is Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Still Renewed For Growth?

In recent trading session, Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) saw 0.91 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.98. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.55 trading at $0.18 or 4.12% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.59B. That most recent trading price of HBM’s stock is at a discount of -39.34% from its 52-week high price of $6.34 and is indicating a premium of 20.44% from its 52-week low price of $3.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.75 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.73 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.43. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.15 in the current quarter.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.12%, in the last five days HBM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $4.55 price level, adding 5.41% to its value on the day. Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -10.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.57% in past 5-day. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) showed a performance of -3.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.32 million shares which calculate 5.26 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.38 to the stock, which implies a rise of 38.35% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $5.94 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.43. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -85.27% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -30.55% for stock’s current value.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Hudbay Minerals Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -11.65% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 190.00% while that of industry is 9.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 400.00% in the current quarter and calculating 1,700.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $538.72 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $566.57 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $283.08 million and $321.2 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 90.30% while estimating it to be 76.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -14.07% during past 5 years.

HBM Dividends

Hudbay Minerals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 31 and November 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.83 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50.83% institutions for Hudbay Minerals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. GMT Capital Corp is the top institutional holder at HBM for having 34.37 million shares of worth $164.97 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc., which was holding about 16.46 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $78.98 million.

On the other hand, Invesco Small Cap Value Fd and Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 7.07 million shares of worth $42.05 million or 2.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.01 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $34.83 million in the company or a holder of 2.01% of company’s stock.