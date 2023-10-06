Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock Has Fallen -15.78% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

In recent trading session, Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ:WEN) saw 0.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.06 trading at -$0.52 or -2.66% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.99B. That most recent trading price of WEN’s stock is at a discount of -25.39% from its 52-week high price of $23.90 and is indicating a premium of 1.47% from its 52-week low price of $18.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.71 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.52 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.66%, in the last five days WEN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $19.06 price level, adding 6.84% to its value on the day. Wendy’s Co’s shares saw a change of -15.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.61% in past 5-day. Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ:WEN) showed a performance of -4.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.79 million shares which calculate 2.77 days to cover the short interests.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $24.71 to the stock, which implies a rise of 22.87% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $22.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $31.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -62.64% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -15.42% for stock’s current value.

Wendy’s Co (WEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Wendy’s Co is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -12.21% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 13.95% while that of industry is 13.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 4.20% in the current quarter and calculating 9.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $556.36 million for the same. And 16 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $555.88 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $538.7 million and $536.51 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 3.30% while estimating it to be 3.60% for the next quarter.

WEN Dividends

Wendy’s Co is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ:WEN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 79.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 79.65% institutions for Wendy’s Co that are currently holding shares of the company. Trian Fund Management, LP is the top institutional holder at WEN for having 20.73 million shares of worth $450.93 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 20.51 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.80% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $446.1 million.

On the other hand, MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 5.55 million shares of worth $120.64 million or 2.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.43 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $107.54 million in the company or a holder of 2.60% of company’s stock.