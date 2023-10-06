Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Could Really Rise To $50.00 In 12 Months, According To Analysts.

In last trading session, Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) saw 3.9 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $38.18 trading at -$0.01 or -0.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.53B. That closing price of VRT’s stock is at a discount of -5.84% from its 52-week high price of $40.41 and is indicating a premium of 73.26% from its 52-week low price of $10.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.86 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.17 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT), analysts' consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.25. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.03%, in the last five days VRT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the stock touched $38.18 price level, adding 2.68% to its value on the day. Vertiv Holdings Co’s shares saw a change of 179.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.19% in past 5-day. Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) showed a performance of -0.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.67 million shares which calculate 1.27 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $41.83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.73% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $32.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -30.96% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 16.19% for stock’s current value.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vertiv Holdings Co is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 195.51% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 201.89% while that of industry is 6.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 203.26% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 64.52%.

VRT Dividends

Vertiv Holdings Co is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 24 and October 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89.21% institutions for Vertiv Holdings Co that are currently holding shares of the company. Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE is the top institutional holder at VRT for having 37.96 million shares of worth $940.15 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC, which was holding about 31.2 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $772.84 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 9.44 million shares of worth $233.73 million or 2.48% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.84 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $194.27 million in the company or a holder of 2.06% of company’s stock.