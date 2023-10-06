Tenet Healthcare Corp. (NYSE:THC) Is Down -21.40 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: What’s Next?

In last trading session, Tenet Healthcare Corp. (NYSE:THC) saw 3.93 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $60.71 trading at -$0.53 or -0.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.16B. That closing price of THC’s stock is at a discount of -40.67% from its 52-week high price of $85.40 and is indicating a premium of 39.57% from its 52-week low price of $36.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.64 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.22 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.45. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.