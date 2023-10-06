TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Drops -9.22% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In last trading session, TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) saw 4.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.01 trading at -$0.26 or -1.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.33B. That closing price of FTI’s stock is at a discount of -13.99% from its 52-week high price of $21.67 and is indicating a premium of 53.02% from its 52-week low price of $8.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.75 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For TechnipFMC plc (FTI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.29. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 17 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.18 in the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.35%, in the last five days FTI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/29/23 when the stock touched $19.01 price level, adding 8.65% to its value on the day. TechnipFMC plc’s shares saw a change of 55.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.22% in past 5-day. TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) showed a performance of -7.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.28 million shares which calculate 3 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23.09 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $18.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $29.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -52.55% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 5.31% for stock’s current value.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that TechnipFMC plc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 40.40% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1,566.67% while that of industry is 18.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 500.00% in the current quarter and calculating 340.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.98 billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.89 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $1.75 billion and $1.69 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 13.40% while estimating it to be 11.60% for the next quarter.

FTI Dividends

TechnipFMC plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 98.67 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 98.67% institutions for TechnipFMC plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at FTI for having 44.73 million shares of worth $743.44 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 10.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 35.77 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $594.48 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 14.79 million shares of worth $245.76 million or 3.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.0 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $116.41 million in the company or a holder of 1.60% of company’s stock.