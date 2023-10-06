TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) At $8.98: Does It Look Expensive?

In recent trading session, TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) saw 1.18 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.98 trading at $0.17 or 1.93% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.40B. That most recent trading price of TAL’s stock is at a discount of -16.37% from its 52-week high price of $10.45 and is indicating a premium of 68.71% from its 52-week low price of $2.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.16 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For TAL Education Group ADR (TAL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.87. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.08 in the current quarter.

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.93%, in the last five days TAL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $8.98 price level, adding 3.96% to its value on the day. TAL Education Group ADR’s shares saw a change of 27.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.43% in past 5-day. TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) showed a performance of 25.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.26 million shares which calculate 3.91 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.67 to the stock, which implies a fall of -3.58% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $6.70 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.80. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -20.27% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 25.39% for stock’s current value.

TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that TAL Education Group ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 42.54% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 38.10% while that of industry is 10.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 100.00% in the current quarter and calculating 50.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 30.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $394.35 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $321.43 million in the next quarter that will end on Nov 2023.

TAL Dividends

TAL Education Group ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 60.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60.36% institutions for TAL Education Group ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Bank of America Corporation is the top institutional holder at TAL for having 20.46 million shares of worth $121.97 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 3.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 20.48 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $122.05 million.

On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 14.5 million shares of worth $86.44 million or 2.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.16 million shares on Apr 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $36.08 million in the company or a holder of 0.97% of company’s stock.