SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Drops -12.01 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In recent trading session, SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) saw 0.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $32.82 trading at -$1.63 or -4.73% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.25B. That most recent trading price of SLG’s stock is at a discount of -36.05% from its 52-week high price of $44.65 and is indicating a premium of 41.93% from its 52-week low price of $19.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.04 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.91 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.73%, in the last five days SLG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $32.82 price level, adding 12.57% to its value on the day. SL Green Realty Corp.’s shares saw a change of -2.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.01% in past 5-day. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) showed a performance of -17.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.66 million shares which calculate 10.31 days to cover the short interests.
SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that SL Green Realty Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 39.36% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -16.27% while that of industry is -6.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -372.70% in the current quarter and calculating 74.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -5.30% from the last financial year’s standing.
10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $181.37 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $181.34 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $162.95 million and $224.87 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 11.30% while estimating it to be -19.40% for the next quarter.
In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -347.13% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -10.84%.
SLG Dividends
SL Green Realty Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.