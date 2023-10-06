SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Drops -12.01 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In recent trading session, SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) saw 0.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $32.82 trading at -$1.63 or -4.73% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.25B. That most recent trading price of SLG’s stock is at a discount of -36.05% from its 52-week high price of $44.65 and is indicating a premium of 41.93% from its 52-week low price of $19.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.04 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.91 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.73%, in the last five days SLG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $32.82 price level, adding 12.57% to its value on the day. SL Green Realty Corp.’s shares saw a change of -2.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.01% in past 5-day. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) showed a performance of -17.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.66 million shares which calculate 10.31 days to cover the short interests.