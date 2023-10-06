Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND) Lost -4.61% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In recent trading session, Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND) saw 0.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.45 trading at $0.02 or 0.34% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.32B. That most recent trading price of SAND’s stock is at a discount of -41.8% from its 52-week high price of $6.31 and is indicating a premium of 4.04% from its 52-week low price of $4.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.01 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.55 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.34%, in the last five days SAND remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $4.45 price level, adding 3.68% to its value on the day. Sandstorm Gold Ltd’s shares saw a change of -15.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.61% in past 5-day. Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND) showed a performance of -14.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.78 million shares which calculate 4.62 days to cover the short interests.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sandstorm Gold Ltd is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -28.31% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -9.09% while that of industry is 18.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -66.70% in the current quarter and calculating 200.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 24.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $43.5 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 41.36% during past 5 years.

SAND Dividends

Sandstorm Gold Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 06 and November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 57.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 58.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 57.98% institutions for Sandstorm Gold Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Orion Resource Partners (USA) LP is the top institutional holder at SAND for having 47.97 million shares of worth $245.61 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 16.20% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, which was holding about 28.49 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $145.89 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Smallcap World Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 16.14 million shares of worth $88.76 million or 5.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.98 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $71.58 million in the company or a holder of 4.72% of company’s stock.