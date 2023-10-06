Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $32.38?

In recent trading session, Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) saw 0.93 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $32.38 trading at $1.05 or 3.35% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.81B. That most recent trading price of RRC’s stock is at a discount of -6.67% from its 52-week high price of $34.54 and is indicating a premium of 30.17% from its 52-week low price of $22.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.56 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Range Resources Corp (RRC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.29. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 28 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 12 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.33 in the current quarter.