Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT) Shares Plunged -20.68% In A Week – But Will They Keep Going Up?

In last trading session, Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT) saw 1.07 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.86 trading at -$0.11 or -10.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $64.24M. That closing price of QUBT’s stock is at a discount of -305.81% from its 52-week high price of $3.49 and is indicating a discount of -12.79% from its 52-week low price of $0.97. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.79 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
For Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.
Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.84%, in the last five days QUBT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/29/23 when the stock touched $0.86 price level, adding 22.52% to its value on the day. Quantum Computing Inc’s shares saw a change of -42.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.68% in past 5-day. Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT) showed a performance of -32.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.08 million shares which calculate 1.79 days to cover the short interests.
Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) estimates and forecasts
The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 54.50% in the current quarter and calculating 28.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 418.50% from the last financial year’s standing.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $200k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $300k in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $30k and $2k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 566.70% while estimating it to be 14,900.00% for the next quarter.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -29.96% during past 5 years.
QUBT Dividends
Quantum Computing Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 15 and November 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.