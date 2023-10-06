Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT) Shares Plunged -20.68% In A Week – But Will They Keep Going Up?

In last trading session, Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT) saw 1.07 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.86 trading at -$0.11 or -10.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $64.24M. That closing price of QUBT’s stock is at a discount of -305.81% from its 52-week high price of $3.49 and is indicating a discount of -12.79% from its 52-week low price of $0.97. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.79 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.