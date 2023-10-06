Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) Projected To Shrink By -24.48% Or More

In last trading session, Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) saw 5.2 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $143.80 trading at -$2.17 or -1.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $338.92B. That closing price of PG’s stock is at a discount of -10.14% from its 52-week high price of $158.38 and is indicating a premium of 15.03% from its 52-week low price of $122.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.53 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Procter & Gamble Co. (PG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.96. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.71 in the current quarter.

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.49%, in the last five days PG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/29/23 when the stock touched $143.80 price level, adding 2.02% to its value on the day. Procter & Gamble Co.’s shares saw a change of -5.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.74% in past 5-day. Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) showed a performance of -5.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.46 million shares which calculate 2.97 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $168.55 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.68% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $143.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $179.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -24.48% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 0.56% for stock’s current value.

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Procter & Gamble Co. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -4.93% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 8.14% while that of industry is 6.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 8.90% in the current quarter and calculating 7.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $21.56 billion for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $21.79 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.96% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 8.69% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.62%.

PG Dividends

Procter & Gamble Co. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 66.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 66.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 66.12% institutions for Procter & Gamble Co. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at PG for having 224.95 million shares of worth $34.13 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 158.34 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $24.03 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 73.5 million shares of worth $11.15 billion or 3.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 56.12 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $8.52 billion in the company or a holder of 2.38% of company’s stock.