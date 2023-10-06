PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Could Shrink By -21.42% Or More

In last trading session, PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) saw 6.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.86. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $22.96 trading at $0.05 or 0.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.92B. That closing price of PPLâ€™s stock is at a discount of -38.24% from its 52-week high price of $31.74 and is indicating a premium of 3.31% from its 52-week low price of $22.20. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.59 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.02 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PPL Corp (PPL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.57. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.44 in the current quarter.

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.22%, in the last five days PPL remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Friday, 09/29/23 when the stock touched $22.96 price level, adding 3.57% to its value on the day. PPL Corpâ€™s shares saw a change of -21.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.80% in past 5-day. PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) showed a performance of -5.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.51 million shares which calculate 2.25 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $29.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 21.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $25.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $32.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -39.37% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -8.89% for stockâ€™s current value.

PPL Corp (PPL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that PPL Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -19.10% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 12.06% while that of industry is 3.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 7.30% in the current quarter and calculating 39.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.40% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.74 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.72 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $1.93 billion and $2.29 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -9.50% while estimating it to be -24.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up companyâ€™s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -10.00% during past 5 years. In 2023, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 12.15% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 17.21%.

PPL Dividends

PPL Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 02 and November 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.05% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 76.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76.07% institutions for PPL Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at PPL for having 94.6 million shares of worth $2.5 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 12.83% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 69.47 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 9.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.84 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 22.92 million shares of worth $606.59 million or 3.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 17.55 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $464.36 million in the company or a holder of 2.38% of companyâ€™s stock.