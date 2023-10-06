POINT Biopharma Global Inc (NASDAQ:PNT) Stock Ripped 70.10% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In last trading session, POINT Biopharma Global Inc (NASDAQ:PNT) saw 3.12 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.40 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.31B. That closing price of PNT’s stock is at a discount of -0.08% from its 52-week high price of $12.41 and is indicating a premium of 54.92% from its 52-week low price of $5.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.67 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.29 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

PNT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the stock touched $12.40 price level, adding 0.08% to its value on the day. POINT Biopharma Global Inc’s shares saw a change of 70.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved 82.89% in past 5-day. POINT Biopharma Global Inc (NASDAQ:PNT) showed a performance of 56.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.03 million shares which calculate 13.67 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.47% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -117.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 11.29% for stock’s current value.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc (PNT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that POINT Biopharma Global Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 77.40% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -198.04% while that of industry is 12.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -11.10% in the current quarter and calculating -19.20% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -92.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $890k for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.23 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023.

PNT Dividends

POINT Biopharma Global Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 13 and November 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc (NASDAQ:PNT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 59.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 59.76% institutions for POINT Biopharma Global Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. BVF Inc. is the top institutional holder at PNT for having 10.56 million shares of worth $95.71 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 6.35 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $57.53 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.5 million shares of worth $22.63 million or 2.36% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.04 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $16.26 million in the company or a holder of 1.93% of company’s stock.