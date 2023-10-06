NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) Stock Dropped -54.39% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) saw 1.12 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.68 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $348.57M. That closing price of SMR’s stock is at a discount of -164.1% from its 52-week high price of $12.36 and is indicating a premium of 4.49% from its 52-week low price of $4.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.15 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NuScale Power Corporation (SMR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.