NOV Inc (NYSE:NOV)â€™s 12-Month Price Target Currently Stands At $30.00

In last trading session, NOV Inc (NYSE:NOV) saw 3.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.89. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $18.78 trading at -$0.5 or -2.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.40B. That closing price of NOVâ€™s stock is at a discount of -32.22% from its 52-week high price of $24.83 and is indicating a premium of 25.19% from its 52-week low price of $14.05. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.54 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.91 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NOV Inc (NOV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.96. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.34 in the current quarter.

NOV Inc (NYSE:NOV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.59%, in the last five days NOV remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Friday, 09/29/23 when the stock touched $18.78 price level, adding 11.91% to its value on the day. NOV Incâ€™s shares saw a change of -10.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.54% in past 5-day. NOV Inc (NYSE:NOV) showed a performance of -12.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.07 million shares which calculate 4.39 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $24.52 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.41% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $18.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -59.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 4.15% for stockâ€™s current value.

NOV Inc (NOV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NOV Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 3.07% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 276.92% while that of industry is 16.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 325.00% in the current quarter and calculating 69.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.80% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

18 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.13 billion for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.27 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $1.89 billion and $2.07 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 12.90% while estimating it to be 9.40% for the next quarter.

In 2023, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 187.06% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 36.00%.

NOV Dividends

NOV Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NOV Inc (NYSE:NOV)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.68% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 94.73 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 94.73% institutions for NOV Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at NOV for having 39.27 million shares of worth $629.94 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.97% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 37.39 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 9.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $599.71 million.

On the other hand, First Eagle Global Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 26.91 million shares of worth $540.26 million or 6.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.69 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $268.23 million in the company or a holder of 3.22% of companyâ€™s stock.