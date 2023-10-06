NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) Has Seen A Rose Of 35.10% This Year, Is It Still A Better Option Than Others?

In last trading session, NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) saw 4.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.62 trading at $0.05 or 0.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.76B. That closing price of NXE’s stock is at a discount of -14.77% from its 52-week high price of $6.45 and is indicating a premium of 39.5% from its 52-week low price of $3.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.0 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.73 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.17. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.90%, in the last five days NXE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/29/23 when the stock touched $5.62 price level, adding 11.36% to its value on the day. NexGen Energy Ltd’s shares saw a change of 26.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.94% in past 5-day. NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) showed a performance of 2.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 25.3 million shares which calculate 6.02 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.86 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.03 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.54. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -51.96% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -25.09% for stock’s current value.

NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NexGen Energy Ltd is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 55.25% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 22.22% while that of industry is 9.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -200.00% in the current quarter and calculating 50.00% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.11% during past 5 years.

NXE Dividends

NexGen Energy Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 02 and November 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.97% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 35.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 41.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 35.00% institutions for NexGen Energy Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. is the top institutional holder at NXE for having 21.15 million shares of worth $99.61 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 4.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is L1 Capital Pty Ltd, which was holding about 16.62 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $78.29 million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 21.47 million shares of worth $112.94 million or 4.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.18 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $47.95 million in the company or a holder of 2.06% of company’s stock.