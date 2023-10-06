Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ:MBLY) Jump 0.80%, More Rally Possible

In recent trading session, Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ:MBLY) saw 0.82 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $40.90 trading at $0.32 or 0.80% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $32.95B. That most recent trading price of MBLY’s stock is at a discount of -17.63% from its 52-week high price of $48.11 and is indicating a premium of 39.24% from its 52-week low price of $24.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.96 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.46 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.44. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 27 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 4 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 19 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.17 in the current quarter.

Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ:MBLY) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.80%, in the last five days MBLY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $40.90 price level, adding 3.7% to its value on the day. Mobileye Global Inc’s shares saw a change of 16.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.56% in past 5-day. Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ:MBLY) showed a performance of 14.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.48 million shares which calculate 7.49 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $48.04 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.86% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $34.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $72.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -76.04% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 16.87% for stock’s current value.

Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Mobileye Global Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 1.93% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -11.39% while that of industry is 13.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 13.30% in the current quarter and calculating -14.80% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $526.9 million for the same. And 16 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $658.55 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $450 million and $565 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 17.10% while estimating it to be 16.60% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -10.78% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 17.97%.

MBLY Dividends

Mobileye Global Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ:MBLY)’s Major holders