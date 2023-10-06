Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Is Down -20.33% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In last trading session, Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:LSCC) saw 3.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $76.38 trading at -$2.62 or -3.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.53B. That closing price of LSCC’s stock is at a discount of -28.7% from its 52-week high price of $98.30 and is indicating a premium of 41.7% from its 52-week low price of $44.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.60 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.92. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.52 in the current quarter.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:LSCC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.32%, in the last five days LSCC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $76.38 price level, adding 12.85% to its value on the day. Lattice Semiconductor Corp.’s shares saw a change of 17.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.76% in past 5-day. Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:LSCC) showed a performance of -20.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.11 million shares which calculate 6.81 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $102.10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.19% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $82.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $110.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -44.02% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -7.36% for stock’s current value.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lattice Semiconductor Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -16.18% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 20.00% while that of industry is -13.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 8.30% in the current quarter and calculating 8.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $192.11 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $195.81 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $166.28 million and $175.96 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 15.50% while estimating it to be 11.30% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 19.16% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

LSCC Dividends

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 30 and November 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:LSCC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 103.33 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 104.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 103.33% institutions for Lattice Semiconductor Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at LSCC for having 19.55 million shares of worth $1.88 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 14.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 14.07 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.35 billion.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4.44 million shares of worth $431.65 million or 3.22% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.28 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $411.14 million in the company or a holder of 3.10% of company’s stock.