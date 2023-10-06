Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR’s (NYSE:PHG) Forecasted Growth Is -68.4% Or More

In recent trading session, Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (NYSE:PHG) saw 1.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.10 trading at -$1.61 or -8.17% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $16.65B. That most recent trading price of PHG’s stock is at a discount of -28.73% from its 52-week high price of $23.30 and is indicating a premium of 37.85% from its 52-week low price of $11.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.02 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.04 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (PHG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.24. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 5 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.29 in the current quarter.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (NYSE:PHG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.17%, in the last five days PHG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/05/23 when the stock touched $18.10 price level, adding 8.4% to its value on the day. Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR’s shares saw a change of 26.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.23% in past 5-day. Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (NYSE:PHG) showed a performance of -15.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.13 million shares which calculate 1.89 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.42 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.36% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30.48. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -68.4% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 33.7% for stock’s current value.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (PHG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 1.82% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 9.90% while that of industry is 19.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -3.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.65 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.23 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 27.74% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 24.38%.

PHG Dividends

Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (NYSE:PHG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.32% institutions for Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at PHG for having 9.36 million shares of worth $203.06 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fiduciary Management, Inc., which was holding about 8.05 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.87% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $174.51 million.

On the other hand, SEI Institutional Investment Tr-World Equity Ex-U.S. Fd and FMI Large Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.5 million shares of worth $78.23 million or 0.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.26 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $49.13 million in the company or a holder of 0.24% of company’s stock.