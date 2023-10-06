Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) Lost -0.62% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In last trading session, Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) saw 3.29 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.37 trading at $0.12 or 1.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.42B. That closing price of JOBY’s stock is at a discount of -88.07% from its 52-week high price of $11.98 and is indicating a premium of 50.55% from its 52-week low price of $3.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.05 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.71. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.18 in the current quarter.

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.92%, in the last five days JOBY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/29/23 when the stock touched $6.37 price level, adding 4.78% to its value on the day. Joby Aviation Inc’s shares saw a change of 90.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.62% in past 5-day. Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) showed a performance of -12.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 54.08 million shares which calculate 12.64 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.53% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -72.68% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 5.81% for stock’s current value.

Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Joby Aviation Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 49.88% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -125.00% while that of industry is 4.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -28.60% in the current quarter and calculating -81.80% decrease in the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -111.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -11.81%.

JOBY Dividends

Joby Aviation Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 30 and November 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 38.77% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.57 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 48.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 29.57% institutions for Joby Aviation Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at JOBY for having 51.87 million shares of worth $532.21 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capricorn Investment Group LLC, which was holding about 40.96 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.90% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $420.2 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 8.98 million shares of worth $92.17 million or 1.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.33 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $75.21 million in the company or a holder of 1.06% of company’s stock.