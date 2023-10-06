Is Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) A Better Buy Than Others After A 2.78% Rise In This Year?

In last trading session, Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) saw 3.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $60.90 trading at $0.42 or 0.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $76.18B. That closing price of RIO’s stock is at a discount of -32.2% from its 52-week high price of $80.51 and is indicating a premium of 14.2% from its 52-week low price of $52.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.92 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO), analysts' consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.38. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.