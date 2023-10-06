Is KE Holdings Inc ADR’s (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Expensive Or Cheap At $15.25?

In last trading session, KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:BEKE) saw 3.59 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.25 trading at -$0.08 or -0.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $18.09B. That closing price of BEKE’s stock is at a discount of -36.79% from its 52-week high price of $20.86 and is indicating a premium of 41.05% from its 52-week low price of $8.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.96 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.17. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 21 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.12 in the current quarter.