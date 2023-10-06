Is Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE:EPD), -3.12% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In last trading session, Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE:EPD) saw 4.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.93 trading at -$0.06 or -0.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $58.49B. That closing price of EPD’s stock is at a discount of -3.12% from its 52-week high price of $27.77 and is indicating a premium of 14.07% from its 52-week low price of $23.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.33 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.45. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 4 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 16 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.63 in the current quarter.

Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE:EPD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.22%, in the last five days EPD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/29/23 when the stock touched $26.93 price level, adding 2.18% to its value on the day. Enterprise Products Partners L P’s shares saw a change of 11.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.79% in past 5-day. Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE:EPD) showed a performance of 1.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.81 million shares which calculate 5.13 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $31.80 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.31% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $28.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $35.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -29.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.97% for stock’s current value.

Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Enterprise Products Partners L P is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 2.28% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.00% while that of industry is -6.70. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 1.60% in the current quarter and calculating 6.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -15.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.91 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $12.62 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $14.2 billion and $13.65 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -16.20% while estimating it to be -7.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.78% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0.04% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.40%.

EPD Dividends

Enterprise Products Partners L P is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 30 and November 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE:EPD)’s Major holders