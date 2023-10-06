Is Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) A Better Buy Than Others After A -44.63% Fall In This Year?

In last trading session, Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) saw 1.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.17 trading at $0.12 or 1.70% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $585.29M. That closing price of EDIT’s stock is at a discount of -98.47% from its 52-week high price of $14.23 and is indicating a premium of 11.72% from its 52-week low price of $6.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.48 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.70%, in the last five days EDIT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/29/23 when the stock touched $7.17 price level, adding 16.43% to its value on the day. Editas Medicine Inc’s shares saw a change of -19.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.61% in past 5-day. Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) showed a performance of -21.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.18 million shares which calculate 13.06 days to cover the short interests.

Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Editas Medicine Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 4.67% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 20.87% while that of industry is 12.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 29.60% in the current quarter and calculating 35.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.42 million for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.22 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $42k and $6.54 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 8,042.90% while estimating it to be -50.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -1.50% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 23.16% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.70%.

EDIT Dividends

Editas Medicine Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 31 and November 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.45 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 67.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.45% institutions for Editas Medicine Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at EDIT for having 8.17 million shares of worth $67.2 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 10.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 7.6 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $62.51 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4.85 million shares of worth $43.18 million or 5.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.49 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $20.51 million in the company or a holder of 3.05% of company’s stock.