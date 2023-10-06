Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) 52.68% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) saw 0.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.64 trading at $0.05 or 0.24% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $778.57M. That most recent trading price of ICPT’s stock is at a discount of -17.27% from its 52-week high price of $21.86 and is indicating a premium of 52.68% from its 52-week low price of $8.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.71 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.79. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 12 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.44 in the current quarter.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.24%, in the last five days ICPT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 10/04/23 when the stock touched $18.64 price level, adding 0.37% to its value on the day. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of 50.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.51% in past 5-day. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) showed a performance of 74.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.34 million shares which calculate 13.79 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.30 to the stock, which implies a fall of -1.86% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $19.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 35.62% for stock’s current value.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 43.79% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 56.10% while that of industry is 12.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -105.60% in the current quarter and calculating 106.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $88.51 million for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $90.96 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $77.59 million and $77.22 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 14.10% while estimating it to be 17.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.24% during past 5 years.

ICPT Dividends

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 30 and November 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81.30% institutions for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at ICPT for having 4.69 million shares of worth $87.49 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 11.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 4.4 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $81.96 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.47 million shares of worth $64.75 million or 8.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.32 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $24.61 million in the company or a holder of 3.16% of company’s stock.