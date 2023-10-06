How To Know If Bon Natural Life Ltd (NASDAQ:BON) Is Expensive At $0.40.

In recent trading session, Bon Natural Life Ltd (NASDAQ:BON) saw 1.64 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.50. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.40 trading at -$0.01 or -2.37% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.46M. That most recent trading price of BON’s stock is at a discount of -545.0% from its 52-week high price of $2.58 and is indicating a premium of 5.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 66370.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 117.20K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Bon Natural Life Ltd (NASDAQ:BON) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.37%, in the last five days BON remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/06/23 when the stock touched $0.40 price level, adding 13.96% to its value on the day. Bon Natural Life Ltd’s shares saw a change of -62.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.65% in past 5-day. Bon Natural Life Ltd (NASDAQ:BON) showed a performance of -33.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.14 million shares which calculate 1.06 days to cover the short interests.
Bon Natural Life Ltd (BON) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Bon Natural Life Ltd is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -69.89% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -21.62% while that of industry is 9.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.80% from the last financial year’s standing.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 129.46% during past 5 years.
BON Dividends
Bon Natural Life Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on September 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Bon Natural Life Ltd (NASDAQ:BON)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 43.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.97 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.97% institutions for Bon Natural Life Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Millennium Management Llc is the top institutional holder at BON for having 33185.0 shares of worth $19303.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 30600.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17800.0.