How To Know If Bon Natural Life Ltd (NASDAQ:BON) Is Expensive At $0.40.

In recent trading session, Bon Natural Life Ltd (NASDAQ:BON) saw 1.64 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.50. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.40 trading at -$0.01 or -2.37% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.46M. That most recent trading price of BON’s stock is at a discount of -545.0% from its 52-week high price of $2.58 and is indicating a premium of 5.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 66370.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 117.20K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bon Natural Life Ltd (NASDAQ:BON) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.37%, in the last five days BON remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/06/23 when the stock touched $0.40 price level, adding 13.96% to its value on the day. Bon Natural Life Ltd’s shares saw a change of -62.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.65% in past 5-day. Bon Natural Life Ltd (NASDAQ:BON) showed a performance of -33.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.14 million shares which calculate 1.06 days to cover the short interests.