How To Know If Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) Is Expensive At $4.80.

In recent trading session, Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) saw 0.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.80 trading at $0.04 or 0.74% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $9.61B. That most recent trading price of AEG’s stock is at a discount of -18.33% from its 52-week high price of $5.68 and is indicating a premium of 21.67% from its 52-week low price of $3.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.33 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aegon Ltd. (AEG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.31. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.48 in the current quarter.

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.74%, in the last five days AEG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $4.80 price level, adding 0.41% to its value on the day. Aegon Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -4.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.10% in past 5-day. Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) showed a performance of -0.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.7 million shares which calculate 1.2 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.71 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.94% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3.92 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.08. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -47.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 18.33% for stock’s current value.

Aegon Ltd. (AEG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Aegon Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 8.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 42.11% while that of industry is 12.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -140.00% in the current quarter and calculating -48.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

AEG Dividends

Aegon Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)’s Major holders

Dodge & Cox Inc is the top institutional holder at AEG for having 126.02 million shares of worth $605.51 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 6.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, which was holding about 16.89 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $81.16 million.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 98.61 million shares of worth $473.84 million or 4.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.19 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $29.72 million in the company or a holder of 0.30% of company’s stock.