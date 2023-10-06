HashiCorp Inc (NASDAQ:HCP), 3.15% Above Its High, Could Make A Strong Comeback.

In recent trading session, HashiCorp Inc (NASDAQ:HCP) saw 1.17 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.20 trading at -$0.15 or -0.67% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.30B. That most recent trading price of HCP’s stock is at a discount of -68.06% from its 52-week high price of $37.31 and is indicating a premium of 3.15% from its 52-week low price of $21.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.54 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.72 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For HashiCorp Inc (HCP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.89. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.04 in the current quarter.