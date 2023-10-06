Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY) At $3.74: So What?

In last trading session, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY) saw 2.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.74 trading at $0.01 or 0.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.32B. That closing price of HMY’s stock is at a discount of -45.19% from its 52-week high price of $5.43 and is indicating a premium of 33.96% from its 52-week low price of $2.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.27 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.27%, in the last five days HMY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/29/23 when the stock touched $3.74 price level, adding 3.11% to its value on the day. Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of 10.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.61% in past 5-day. Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY) showed a performance of -10.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.57 million shares which calculate 1.37 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.81 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1.84% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.59 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.15. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -10.96% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 4.01% for stock’s current value.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -17.07% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 77.78% while that of industry is 18.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 49.18% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.00%.

HMY Dividends

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 32.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 32.77% institutions for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at HMY for having 53.25 million shares of worth $223.66 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.60% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Lingotto Investment Management Llp, which was holding about 24.79 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $104.13 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 33.28 million shares of worth $137.13 million or 5.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16.78 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $69.12 million in the company or a holder of 2.71% of company’s stock.