Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) Has Recovered -50.39 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -133.42% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In last trading session, Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) saw 7.21 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.77 trading at -$0.05 or -1.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.32B. That closing price of HBI’s stock is at a discount of -133.42% from its 52-week high price of $8.80 and is indicating a premium of 6.1% from its 52-week low price of $3.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.76 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.45 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.31%, in the last five days HBI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/29/23 when the stock touched $3.77 price level, adding 5.51% to its value on the day. Hanesbrands Inc’s shares saw a change of -40.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.72% in past 5-day. Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) showed a performance of -22.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 43.83 million shares which calculate 7.52 days to cover the short interests.
In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.
Click here for full details and to join for free
Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Hanesbrands Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -25.35% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -76.53% while that of industry is -0.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -62.10% in the current quarter and calculating 128.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -6.10% from the last financial year’s standing.
6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.55 billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.47 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $1.71 billion and $1.47 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -8.90% while estimating it to be -0.50% for the next quarter.
In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -77.08% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.80%.
HBI Dividends
Hanesbrands Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 07 and November 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.