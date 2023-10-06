Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) Has Recovered -50.39 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -133.42% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In last trading session, Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) saw 7.21 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.77 trading at -$0.05 or -1.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.32B. That closing price of HBI’s stock is at a discount of -133.42% from its 52-week high price of $8.80 and is indicating a premium of 6.1% from its 52-week low price of $3.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.76 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.45 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.31%, in the last five days HBI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/29/23 when the stock touched $3.77 price level, adding 5.51% to its value on the day. Hanesbrands Inc’s shares saw a change of -40.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.72% in past 5-day. Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) showed a performance of -22.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 43.83 million shares which calculate 7.52 days to cover the short interests.