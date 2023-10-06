Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:YMM) Stock Dropped -11.25% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In recent trading session, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:YMM) saw 0.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.10 trading at $0.18 or 2.60% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.78B. That most recent trading price of YMM’s stock is at a discount of -43.38% from its 52-week high price of $10.18 and is indicating a premium of 35.49% from its 52-week low price of $4.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.41 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.08 in the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:YMM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.60%, in the last five days YMM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/06/23 when the stock touched $7.10 price level. Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -11.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.85% in past 5-day. Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:YMM) showed a performance of 3.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 28.33 million shares which calculate 5.72 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $78.82 to the stock, which implies a rise of 90.99% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $58.34 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $110.15. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1451.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -721.69% for stock’s current value.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -1.11% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 63.16% while that of industry is 16.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 14.30% in the current quarter and calculating 33.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $299.46 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $316.62 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $254.24 million and $278.73 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 17.80% while estimating it to be 13.60% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 67.49% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 33.00%.

YMM Dividends

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:YMM)’s Major holders