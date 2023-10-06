Exelon Corp. (NASDAQ:EXC): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $37.41?

In last trading session, Exelon Corp. (NASDAQ:EXC) saw 5.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $37.41 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $37.23B. That closing price of EXC’s stock is at a discount of -18.6% from its 52-week high price of $44.37 and is indicating a premium of 5.93% from its 52-week low price of $35.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.32 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Exelon Corp. (EXC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.94. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.7 in the current quarter.

Exelon Corp. (NASDAQ:EXC) trade information

EXC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/29/23 when the stock touched $37.41 price level, adding 2.58% to its value on the day. Exelon Corp.’s shares saw a change of -13.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.24% in past 5-day. Exelon Corp. (NASDAQ:EXC) showed a performance of -6.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.7 million shares which calculate 3.17 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $44.57 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.06% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $39.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $48.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -28.31% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -4.25% for stock’s current value.

Exelon Corp. (EXC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Exelon Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -12.86% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 3.52% while that of industry is 3.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -6.70% in the current quarter and calculating 27.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.06 billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.66 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $5.01 billion and $4.67 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 0.90% while estimating it to be -0.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -11.23% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 3.98% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.00%.

EXC Dividends

Exelon Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Exelon Corp. (NASDAQ:EXC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.19 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 85.19% institutions for Exelon Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at EXC for having 90.84 million shares of worth $3.7 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 90.34 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.68 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 30.98 million shares of worth $1.26 billion or 3.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 25.62 million shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.02 billion in the company or a holder of 2.64% of company’s stock.