DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Plunged -5.13% In A Week – But Can It Maintain Its Gains?

In last trading session, DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ:DASH) saw 5.21 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.60. Company’s recent per share price level of $73.81 trading at -$4.12 or -5.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $29.03B. That closing price of DASH’s stock is at a discount of -25.47% from its 52-week high price of $92.61 and is indicating a premium of 43.95% from its 52-week low price of $41.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.64 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.13 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For DoorDash Inc (DASH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.26. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 35 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 19 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.41 in the current quarter.

DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ:DASH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.29%, in the last five days DASH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/29/23 when the stock touched $73.81 price level, adding 8.79% to its value on the day. DoorDash Inc’s shares saw a change of 51.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.13% in past 5-day. DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ:DASH) showed a performance of -10.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.48 million shares which calculate 4.95 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $95.57 to the stock, which implies a rise of 22.77% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $47.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $125.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -69.35% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 36.32% for stock’s current value.

DoorDash Inc (DASH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that DoorDash Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 21.28% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 32.82% while that of industry is 15.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 46.80% in the current quarter and calculating 75.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 27.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

28 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.09 billion for the same. And 28 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.16 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $1.63 billion and $1.82 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 28.30% while estimating it to be 18.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -54.11% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 54.73% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 56.00%.

DASH Dividends

DoorDash Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ:DASH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.68 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89.68% institutions for DoorDash Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. is the top institutional holder at DASH for having 34.93 million shares of worth $2.67 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 27.12 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.07 billion.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 17.0 million shares of worth $1.3 billion or 4.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.99 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $687.04 million in the company or a holder of 2.46% of company’s stock.