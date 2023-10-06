Do You Like Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) At $7.00?

In last trading session, Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) saw 4.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.00 trading at $0.21 or 3.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.59B. That closing price of CWK’s stock is at a discount of -123.29% from its 52-week high price of $15.63 and is indicating a premium of 5.14% from its 52-week low price of $6.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.31 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.09%, in the last five days CWK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/29/23 when the stock touched $7.00 price level, adding 9.44% to its value on the day. Cushman & Wakefield plc’s shares saw a change of -43.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.91% in past 5-day. Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) showed a performance of -21.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.19 million shares which calculate 9.68 days to cover the short interests.