Do You Like Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) At $7.00?

In last trading session, Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) saw 4.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.00 trading at $0.21 or 3.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.59B. That closing price of CWK’s stock is at a discount of -123.29% from its 52-week high price of $15.63 and is indicating a premium of 5.14% from its 52-week low price of $6.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.31 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.09%, in the last five days CWK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/29/23 when the stock touched $7.00 price level, adding 9.44% to its value on the day. Cushman & Wakefield plc’s shares saw a change of -43.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.91% in past 5-day. Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) showed a performance of -21.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.19 million shares which calculate 9.68 days to cover the short interests.
In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.
Click here for full details and to join for free
Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Cushman & Wakefield plc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -29.01% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -53.00% while that of industry is -10.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -37.20% in the current quarter and calculating 2.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -33.20% from the last financial year’s standing.
3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.66 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.95 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $1.77 billion and $2.65 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -6.00% while estimating it to be -26.20% for the next quarter.
In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -52.47% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.
CWK Dividends
Cushman & Wakefield plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 01 and November 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.