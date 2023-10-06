Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) Shares Are Down -5.37 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In last trading session, Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) saw 1.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.98 trading at -$0.62 or -4.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $696.40M. That closing price of DBI’s stock is at a discount of -39.32% from its 52-week high price of $16.69 and is indicating a premium of 48.75% from its 52-week low price of $6.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.62 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Designer Brands Inc (DBI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $Pitney Bowes Inc. in the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.92%, in the last five days DBI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the stock touched $11.98 price level, adding 8.97% to its value on the day. Designer Brands Inc’s shares saw a change of 22.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.37% in past 5-day. Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) showed a performance of 15.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.75 million shares which calculate 4.46 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.45% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -16.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 8.18% for stock’s current value.

Designer Brands Inc (DBI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Designer Brands Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 43.65% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -29.19% while that of industry is -5.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.96% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -30.47% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.68%.

DBI Dividends

Designer Brands Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 98.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 116.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 98.60% institutions for Designer Brands Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at DBI for having 8.22 million shares of worth $82.99 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 16.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 5.89 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $59.45 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Pacer Small Cap U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.6 million shares of worth $37.84 million or 7.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.84 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $18.35 million in the company or a holder of 3.66% of company’s stock.