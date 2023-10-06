Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) Jumps 0.50 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In last trading session, Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) saw 1.16 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.30. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.08 trading at $0.07 or 0.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.38B. That closing price of CBAY’s stock is at a discount of -29.26% from its 52-week high price of $18.20 and is indicating a premium of 77.63% from its 52-week low price of $3.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.83 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.10 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.50%, in the last five days CBAY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/29/23 when the stock touched $14.08 price level, adding 11.5% to its value on the day. Cymabay Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 124.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.57% in past 5-day. Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) showed a performance of 1.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.23 million shares which calculate 3.08 days to cover the short interests.