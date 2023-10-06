Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE:CIG) Achieved Almost -3.99% Growth In A Month. Also Looks Good Long Term.

In recent trading session, Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE:CIG) saw 1.0 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.29 trading at -$0.02 or -1.08% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.35B. That most recent trading price of CIG’s stock is at a discount of -17.03% from its 52-week high price of $2.68 and is indicating a premium of 26.2% from its 52-week low price of $1.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.74 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.74 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.08%, in the last five days CIG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $2.29 price level, adding 5.76% to its value on the day. Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR’s shares saw a change of 16.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.58% in past 5-day. Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE:CIG) showed a performance of -3.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.66 million shares which calculate 0.31 days to cover the short interests.

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 1.38% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 22.22% while that of industry is 3.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.88% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 19.23% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.00%.

CIG Dividends

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE:CIG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.45 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.45% institutions for Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the top institutional holder at CIG for having 26.64 million shares of worth $70.07 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 20.1 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $52.87 million.

On the other hand, Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4.61 million shares of worth $12.12 million or 0.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.0 million shares on Apr 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $9.68 million in the company or a holder of 0.27% of company’s stock.