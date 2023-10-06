Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Are Down -4.90 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In recent trading session, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD) saw 0.78 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.50. Company’s recent per share price level of $87.14 trading at -$3.09 or -3.43% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $21.44B. That most recent trading price of CHD’s stock is at a discount of -15.35% from its 52-week high price of $100.52 and is indicating a premium of 19.49% from its 52-week low price of $70.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.22 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD), analysts' consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.77. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 22 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 12 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.43%, in the last five days CHD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the stock touched $87.14 price level, adding 5.41% to its value on the day. Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s shares saw a change of 8.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.90% in past 5-day. Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD) showed a performance of -9.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.95 million shares which calculate 3.36 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $100.36 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.17% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $82.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $114.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -30.82% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 5.9% for stock’s current value.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Church & Dwight Co. Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -3.83% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 6.73% while that of industry is 6.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -10.34% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6.39% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.10%.

CHD Dividends

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.10 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 85.10% institutions for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at CHD for having 29.76 million shares of worth $2.98 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 12.10% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 21.45 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.15 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 7.62 million shares of worth $763.75 million or 3.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.82 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $582.92 million in the company or a holder of 2.36% of company’s stock.