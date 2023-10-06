Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.23?

In last trading session, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) saw 1.83 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.23 trading at $0.0 or -3.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $69.08M. That closing price of CENN’s stock is at a discount of -421.74% from its 52-week high price of $1.20 and from its 52-week low price of $0.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.96 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.07 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.41%, in the last five days CENN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/29/23 when the stock touched $0.23 price level, adding 10.47% to its value on the day. Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s shares saw a change of -48.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.24% in past 5-day. Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) showed a performance of -11.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.68 million shares which calculate 5.52 days to cover the short interests.