Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE:CNQ) Lost -8.56% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In last trading session, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE:CNQ) saw 3.16 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $60.47 trading at $0.28 or 0.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $65.95B. That closing price of CNQ’s stock is at a discount of -11.18% from its 52-week high price of $67.23 and is indicating a premium of 19.28% from its 52-week low price of $48.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.19 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.73. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 22 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.57 in the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE:CNQ) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.47%, in the last five days CNQ remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/29/23 when the stock touched $60.47 price level, adding 9.27% to its value on the day. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 8.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.56% in past 5-day. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE:CNQ) showed a performance of -7.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 125.18 million shares which calculate 50.99 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $70.16 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.81% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $63.44 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $81.31. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -34.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -4.91% for stock’s current value.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 2.60% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -39.14% while that of industry is -27.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -31.10% in the current quarter and calculating 9.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -18.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.72 billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.83 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $7.59 billion and $7.09 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -11.50% while estimating it to be -3.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 36.34% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -34.03% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -0.74%.

CNQ Dividends

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE:CNQ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 78.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 80.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 78.72% institutions for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital World Investors is the top institutional holder at CNQ for having 148.91 million shares of worth $8.38 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 13.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, which was holding about 92.18 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.19 billion.

On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund and American Balanced Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 45.84 million shares of worth $2.58 billion or 4.20% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 32.97 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.85 billion in the company or a holder of 3.02% of company’s stock.