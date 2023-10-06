Buy, Sell Or Hold Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) At $57.94?

In last trading session, Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) saw 3.02 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $57.94 trading at $0.13 or 0.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $105.97B. That closing price of TD’s stock is at a discount of -21.97% from its 52-week high price of $70.67 and is indicating a premium of 4.33% from its 52-week low price of $55.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.81 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.50 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Toronto Dominion Bank (TD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.75. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.42 in the current quarter.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.22%, in the last five days TD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/29/23 when the stock touched $57.94 price level, adding 5.7% to its value on the day. Toronto Dominion Bank’s shares saw a change of -10.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.61% in past 5-day. Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) showed a performance of -3.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 25.56 million shares which calculate 10.34 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $61.54 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.85% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $52.61 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $66.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -13.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 9.2% for stock’s current value.

Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Toronto Dominion Bank is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -1.76% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -7.40% while that of industry is 6.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -13.40% in the current quarter and calculating -8.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $9.07 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.41 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jan 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.81% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -3.51% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.90%.

TD Dividends

Toronto Dominion Bank is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 29 and December 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 58.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 58.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 58.35% institutions for Toronto Dominion Bank that are currently holding shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada is the top institutional holder at TD for having 167.48 million shares of worth $10.39 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, which was holding about 103.19 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.70% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.4 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 24.04 million shares of worth $1.46 billion or 1.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 14.41 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $893.58 million in the company or a holder of 0.80% of company’s stock.