Buy, Sell Or Hold Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:CD) At $8.26?

In recent trading session, Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:CD) saw 0.99 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.26 trading at -$0.06 or -0.72% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.65B. That most recent trading price of CD’s stock is at a discount of -11.5% from its 52-week high price of $9.21 and is indicating a premium of 41.16% from its 52-week low price of $4.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.42 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR (CD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.67. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:CD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.72%, in the last five days CD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 10/04/23 when the stock touched $8.26 price level, adding 1.78% to its value on the day. Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of 3.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.48% in past 5-day. Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:CD) showed a performance of -0.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.38 million shares which calculate 8.98 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $74.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 88.89% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $62.70 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $85.33. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -933.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -659.08% for stock’s current value.

Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR (CD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 24.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 42.31% while that of industry is 16.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

CD Dividends

Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 20 and November 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:CD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 40.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39.95% institutions for Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the top institutional holder at CD for having 12.04 million shares of worth $99.57 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 5.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is My.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd, which was holding about 9.5 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $78.55 million.

On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 5.89 million shares of worth $48.75 million or 2.90% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.85 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $15.29 million in the company or a holder of 0.91% of company’s stock.