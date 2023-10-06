Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Jumps 190.96% In 2023; Is It Affordable At $24.15?

In last trading session, Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) saw 1.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 5.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.15 trading at $1.22 or 5.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.65B. That closing price of BHVN’s stock is at a discount of -13.46% from its 52-week high price of $27.40 and is indicating a premium of 65.84% from its 52-week low price of $8.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.06 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Biohaven Ltd (BHVN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.34 in the current quarter.