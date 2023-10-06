Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Adds 5.15% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In recent trading session, Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) saw 0.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $108.17 trading at $2.23 or 2.10% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $19.99B. That most recent trading price of ARES’s stock is at a premium of 0.74% from its 52-week high price of $107.37 and is indicating a premium of 46.07% from its 52-week low price of $58.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.97 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 915.97K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ares Management Corp (ARES), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.93. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.88 in the current quarter.

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.10%, in the last five days ARES remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/06/23 when the stock touched $108.17 price level, adding 0.25% to its value on the day. Ares Management Corp’s shares saw a change of 58.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.15% in past 5-day. Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) showed a performance of 4.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.81 million shares which calculate 3.87 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $112.85 to the stock, which implies a rise of 4.15% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $95.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $133.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -22.95% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 12.18% for stock’s current value.

Ares Management Corp (ARES) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ares Management Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 35.70% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 10.15% while that of industry is 0.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 17.30% in the current quarter and calculating 0.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $745.6 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.06 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $801.29 million and $937.72 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -7.00% while estimating it to be 13.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.05% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 10.82% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 24.30%.

ARES Dividends

Ares Management Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.50 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76.50% institutions for Ares Management Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at ARES for having 18.77 million shares of worth $1.81 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 10.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 15.49 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.49 billion.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 5.17 million shares of worth $498.59 million or 2.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.04 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $485.8 million in the company or a holder of 2.78% of company’s stock.